Myanmar violence, South China Sea tensions are top issues as Southeast Asian diplomats meet in Laos

VIENTIANE, Laos (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the capital of Laos for the start of a regional forum that will run through Saturday. They will also be meeting with their counterparts from other nations to discuss their strategic partnerships in issues including the economy, security, climate and energy. Discussions on humanitarian assistance to war-torn Myanmar will continue to be part of the bloc’s efforts at a peace plan. A rare deal between the Philippines and China reached on Sunday to deescalate the tension in disputed territories in the South China Sea could spark hope that similar arrangements could be forged by Beijing and other countries to avoid clashes.

