New evidence means freedom for a Michigan man who spent 37 years in prison for a murder conviction

DETROIT (AP) — A man who served nearly 40 years in prison for a Detroit-area murder won’t face another trial. Prosecutors are folding after a judge threw out Paul Clark’s conviction based on new evidence. Clark was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a man in 1987. Prosecutors in 2020 discovered a police mugshot of another man who had been arrested in 1987 for a similar homicide. That photo should have been shared with Clark’s trial lawyer decades ago. It could have cast doubt on the case. A judge says Clark “may actually be innocent.”

