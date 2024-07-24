Noncitizens are less likely to participate in a census with citizenship question, study says
Associated Press
Adding a citizenship question to the census reduces the participation of people who aren’t U.S. citizens, particularly those from Latin American countries. That’s according to a new study released last month. The study says noncitizens are less likely to fill out the census questionnaire if there is a citizenship question, exacerbating undercounts of some groups. The report comes as Republicans in Congress are pushing to require a citizenship question on the questionnaire for the once-a-decade census. The goal is to exclude people who aren’t citizens from the count that helps determine political power and the distribution of federal funds in the United States.