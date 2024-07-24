NORAD says it tracked Chinese and Russian military planes off Alaska

BEIJING (AP) — A joint U.S.-Canada aerospace command says two Chinese and two Russian military planes were tracked flying over international waters near Alaska. NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, said American and Canadian fighter jets were sent up in response. It also said the activity was not seen as a threat. While Russia’s military has long been active in the north Pacific, China has emerged as a new actor in recent years as its growing navy and air force expands their presence farther from the country’s shores. Chinese naval ships also have showed up in international waters near Alaska, most recently in mid-July.

