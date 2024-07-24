Skip to Content
Palm Desert looks for ways to improve washes and other flood control methods

Published 11:04 AM

Palm Desert residents are wondering how flood control methods can be improved in the city after flash flooding and thunderstorms surprised residents last week. 

Residents say that areas like Portola Avenue in South Palm Desert have been flooded by excess rainwater after the nearby wash was overwhelmed in the past. Meanwhile, places like St. Margaret's Church experienced flooding from last week's thunderstorms.

Some Palm Desert council members have proposed improvements to channels and washes that run through the southern part of the city in an effort to better control floodwater.

Gavin Nguyen

