Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs firefighter saves dog from burning RV

PSFD
By
Published 2:29 PM

The Palm Springs Fire Department extinguished a blazing RV fire on Wednesday morning and managed to save a dog from the flames.

Fire crews were dispatched around 8:42 a.m. to a home on W. Mesquite Avenue in Palm Springs and the fire was put out quickly.

The Instagram post said, "The owner [of the dog] was thankful as we not only saved important personal belongings but also rescued his dog, Happy."

Firefighter Morales was the honorable individual who saved Happy, according to the Palm Springs Fire Instagram.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Holly Hinman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content