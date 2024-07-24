Palm Springs firefighter saves dog from burning RV

The Palm Springs Fire Department extinguished a blazing RV fire on Wednesday morning and managed to save a dog from the flames.

Fire crews were dispatched around 8:42 a.m. to a home on W. Mesquite Avenue in Palm Springs and the fire was put out quickly.

The Instagram post said, "The owner [of the dog] was thankful as we not only saved important personal belongings but also rescued his dog, Happy."

Firefighter Morales was the honorable individual who saved Happy, according to the Palm Springs Fire Instagram.