President Biden addresses nation for the first time since announcing he’s dropping Presidential-bid

President Biden addressed the nation from the oval office Wednesday afternoon.

This announcement coming just three days after Biden announced he was dropping his Presidential-bid Sunday in a letter saying in part, "I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

It marked the fourth time Biden, as a sitting President had addressed the nation from the oval office.

The most recent address took place less than two weeks ago after the attempted assassination on Former President Donald Trump.

We had the opportunity to hear from political consultant and Democratic Strategist, Steven Maviglio who weighed in on Biden's address.

Tune in tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. to hear his take on the address and the remainder of Biden's presidency.

As for what's next, delegates are set to move forward with a virtual roll call to select the next Democratic Presidential Nominee.

That meeting is set to happen sometime between August 1 and 7.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.