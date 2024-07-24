Saints’ Alvin Kamara says he doesn’t want to risk fines or let down teammates

AP Sports Writer

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara’s explanation sounded simple enough.

The New Orleans Saints’ star running back is practicing during his contract impasse with the club because he doesn’t want to be fined or let down coaches and teammates who play no role in his salary negotiations.

“I ain’t stupid. I ain’t going to give no money up. I’m trying to get some money,” Kamara said after the Saints’ first practice of training camp on Wednesday.

“This happens all across the league,” Kamara continued. “I would be a fool to spite my teammates because of a dispute I’m having with (the front office). … I’m not that guy. I’m for the team.”

Kamara, who has 10,048 yards and 77 touchdowns from scrimmage in seven NFL seasons, made his dissatisfaction with the Saints’ front office known when he skipped the club’s final mandatory minicamp practice in June. After that, teammates were unsure if he’d report for camp, or if he’d hold out, as a number of high-profile players have done in similar situations.

“Any time a player says, ‘You know what, you know how I feel,’ and still says, ‘I’m going to show up for the team,’ … that’s the loudest thing he can say,” Saints quarterback Derek Carr said. “Hopefully, that spoke volumes to whomever and whatever he’s trying to get done.”

Kamara has two seasons left on his contract, but none of his more than $22 million salary in 2025 is guaranteed. That means the Saints could enjoy substantial savings by cutting Kamara next year if he struggles either on the field or with his health this season.

Kamara said he’s not seeking a raise, just a longer-term commitment. He said he wants to retire as a Saint and would just as soon quit football and kick his feet up in Africa — his mother is from Liberia — than continue his NFL career outside New Orleans.

Across the NFL, teams have balked at committing big money to running backs in recent seasons, particularly those entering their 30s.

General manager Mickey Loomis said on Tuesday that he was pleased Kamara reported on time and that the running back, who turns 29 on Thursday, is in excellent shape.

Loomis stuck to his usual stance of declining to discuss details of contract negotiations publicly, but he outlined some of his bigger-picture considerations.

“Obviously there’s some volatility in the market for different positions and we have to pay attention to that,” Loomis said, adding that the Saints have to look at the wisest way to spread salaries across all positions on the roster after missing the playoffs the past three seasons.

“I would say our performance as a team hasn’t been up to the standard,” Loomis said. “There is individual performance, but our concern is team performance. How do we make our team better? How do we get more wins?”

Kamara said he understands that and does not take it personally, but also suggested that his production as both a runner and receiver makes him a less typical running back.

“Everybody’s not the same,” Kamara said. “I’m not looking at the running back market. I’m looking at my situation.

“I don’t feel like I’m on a decline. I feel like I can play four or five more years,” Kamara added. “I’m not asking for nothing crazy where it’s like, ‘Oh my God, we can’t do that.’

“The money does matter, but in the grand scheme of things, I’ve made a lot of money and I do well off the field also,” Kamara continued. “I want it to be fair. … I’m not chasing nothing that’s outlandish.”

Notes: Running back Kendre Miller, a 2023 third-round draft choice out of TCU, left the opening practice with a hamstring injury before the Saints had performed a single 11-on-11 drill. Coach Dennis Allen did not sound pleased that Miller, who played in just eight games as a rookie because of injuries, was again too hurt to stay on the field. “That’s a player that’s going to have to figure out how to stay healthy because it’s hard to make the team when you’re in the training room all the time,” Allen said.

