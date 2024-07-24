Sudan paramilitary leader plans to attend cease-fire talks in Switzerland hosted by US, Saudi Arabia

GENEVA (AP) — Sudan’s paramilitary leader has announced plans to attend cease-fire talks in Switzerland next month arranged by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Rapid Support Forces fighting Sudan’s army, posted a message on social media late Tuesday responding positively to an invitation to talks expected to begin Aug. 14 at an as-yet unspecified location in Switzerland. There was no immediate indication whether Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese armed forces, will also attend.

