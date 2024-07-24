Venezuelans turn to odd jobs and gambling to stretch meager wages they hope will grow after election

MATURIN, Venezuela (AP) — Eleven years into Venezuela’s crisis, the days of food shortages are virtually gone. But with many earning under $200 a month, getting the essentials is a constant struggle for families in rural and urban areas alike. Now, that angst-provoking money math is among the reasons why the ruling party’s hold on power looks vulnerable in Sunday’s presidential election. President Nicolás Maduro is seeking a third term, but Venezuela’s main opposition coalition is giving him his toughest electoral test yet. Unhappy voters include people across the country who work second and third jobs, start little businesses, exchange services and gamble to scrape together money to meet their needs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.