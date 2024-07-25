Mexicans seeking refuge in Guatemala describe drug cartel shootouts that drove them to flee

AMPLIACION NUEVA REFORMA, Guatemala (AP) — Catholic Church leaders in southern Mexico have made a desperate plea for the Mexican government to protect communities from drug cartels that extract protection payments and use locals as human shields near the border with Guatemala. The letter dated July 24 was signed by the council of the Tapachula Diocese, which includes parishes near the border with Guatemalan border, where nearly 600 people fled earlier this week. Two of Mexico’s most powerful cartels have been battling for control of smuggling routes for more than year. Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo said Wednesday that his administration was coordinating with local governments near the Mexican border.

