Daughter of Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley on trial, accused of abandoning newborn in cold

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The trial has started for the daughter of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, who is accused of abandoning her baby after giving birth in the woods in subfreezing temperatures on Christmas night in 2022. But attorneys for 27-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, who was homeless, say she didn’t know she was pregnant, thought the child had died, and was suffering from substance use disorder and mental health issues. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence and endangering the welfare of a child. Her trial started Thurday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

