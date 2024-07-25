Judge won’t block Georgia prosecutor disciplinary body that Democrats fear is aimed at Fani Willis

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has denied a preliminary request to block a commission created to discipline and remove prosecutors. Prosecutors argue that it violates the U.S. and Georgia constitutions. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker on Tuesday denied an injunction seeking to halt the work of the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission. The commission was created in 2023, but the Georgia Supreme Court disabled it when it refused to approve the commission’s rules. Republicans pushed through a law reviving the panel this year, but three district attorneys again sued to block it. Democrats fear the commission has one primary goal: derailing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

