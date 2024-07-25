Martin Indyk, former U.S. diplomat and author who devoted career to Middle East peace, dies at 73

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Veteran diplomat Martin S. Indyk, an author and leader at U.S. prominent think tanks who devoted years to finding a path toward peace in the Middle East, has died. He was 73. His wife, Gahl Hodges Burt, confirmed in a phone call that he died Thursday from complications of esophageal cancer at the couple’s home in New Fairfield, Connecticut. The Council on Foreign Relations, where Indyk had been a distinguished fellow in U.S. and Middle East diplomacy since 2018, called him a “rare, trusted voice within an otherwise polarized debate on U.S. policy toward the Middle East.” He worked for both the Clinton and Obama administrations.

