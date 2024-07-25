Monsanto agrees to $160 million settlement with Seattle over pollution in the Duwamish River

SEATTLE (AP) — Ending an eight-year legal battle, chemical giant Monsanto has agreed to a $160-million settlement with Seattle for its part in polluting the Lower Duwamish River with toxins that posed a threat to humans, fish and wildlife. Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison says she is glad the company will contribute to this important environmental cleanup. Polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, were detected in the river years ago. Monsanto manufactured PCBs, which are used in paints and other materials. Stormwater flushed the toxins into the river. The funds will be used toward a cleanup that could top $342 million.

