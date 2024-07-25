Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick suffers season-ending torn ACL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Derion Kendrick will have season-ending surgery for a torn ACL that the cornerback suffered during the Los Angeles’ Rams’ first training camp practice, coach Sean McVay said Thursday.

Kendrick injured his knee Wednesday during a full-team drill while tracking a receiver. McVay said Kendrick would have surgery in a couple of weeks and will be placed on injured reserve.

Kendrick was a sixth-round pick in 2022. He played in all 17 games last season, starting 12, and had 49 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defensed.

The Rams’ secondary suffered a second injury on Thursday when cornerback Darious Williams appeared to strain a hamstring on final play of practice. Williams is back with the Rams after playing the last two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Rams signed Williams and cornerback Tre’Davious White during the offseason.

