Travis Kelce picked as the top tight end in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankings

All the off-field attention that Travis Kelce generated last season while dating pop star Taylor Swift may have overshadowed his ability as a football player.

But Kelce still did more than enough in his day job as Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted pass catcher for the Kansas City Chiefs to be selected as the top tight end in the NFL by The Associated Press.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at tight end, basing selections on current status entering the 2024 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Kelce got six of the eight first-place votes and two seconds to win the balloting. George Kittle got the other two first-place votes and six second-place votes as the only other player picked on all eight ballots to finish in second place. T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews and Sam LaPorta rounded out the top five.

Evan Engram and Trey McBride also got votes.

1. TRAVIS KELCE, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce’s run of seven straight 1,000-yard seasons ended last season as he was hampered in the regular season by injuries to his knee and ankle. Kelce still finished second among all tight ends with 984 yards receiving and 93 catches.

But Kelce returned to form in the postseason, leading the league with 32 catches for 355 yards and three TDs as he helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.

The 34-year-old Kelce ranks in the top five among all tight ends in career catches (907), yards (11,328) and touchdowns (74).

2. GEORGE KITTLE, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle has a strong case to be considered the best all-around tight end thanks to his strong ability as a blocker in the run and pass game as well as his threat as a receiver.

The Niners’ use of Kittle as a blocker can limit his production as a receiver but he still led all tight ends last season with 1,020 yards receiving as he earned his second All-Pro selection. Kittle is especially dangerous after the catch and his 13.6 yards per reception rank third best among all tight ends with at least 400 catches.

3. T.J. HOCKENSON, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson’s career has taken off since being traded midway through the 2022 last season from Detroit to Minnesota. Hockenson had 95 catches for 960 yards and five TDs last season before being sidelined by a season-ending knee injury in Week 16. Hockenson may miss the start of this season recovering from ACL surgery but should be back early enough to make a big impact.

4. MARK ANDREWS, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews was limited to 10 games last season before being sidelined by a serious ankle injury. He was productive before getting injured as Lamar Jackson’s most trusted receiving option in Baltimore. Andrews had 45 catches for 544 yards and six TDs in 10 games last season.

5. SAM LAPORTA, Detroit Lions

LaPorta had a stellar rookie season after being drafted in the second round by Detroit. LaPorta’s 86 catches were the most ever for a rookie tight end and he joined Rob Gronkowski and Mike Ditka as the only rookie tight ends with at least 10 TD catches.

His 889 yards receiving ranked fifth best among all tight ends last season.

