Two-alarm structure fire at strip mall in Indio

Fire crews are currently on scene working to extinguish a blaze that has sparked up in a strip mall in Indio.



According to Cal Fire, they responded to reports of a fire at 8:15 a.m. near the area of Dr. Carreon Blvd and Monroe Street.



The first on-scene engine reported smoke coming from the roof of a strip mall. Units are currently on-scene, and a second alarm has been requested.

