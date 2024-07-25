Skip to Content
Two-alarm structure fire at strip mall in Indio

Published 9:03 AM

Fire crews are currently on scene working to extinguish a blaze that has sparked up in a strip mall in Indio.

According to Cal Fire, they responded to reports of a fire at 8:15 a.m. near the area of Dr. Carreon Blvd and Monroe Street.

The first on-scene engine reported smoke coming from the roof of a strip mall. Units are currently on-scene, and a second alarm has been requested.

We have a crew on the scene, look for updates online and at noon on News Channel 3.

