UK police officer suspended after video appears to show a man being kicked in head

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has been suspended from all duties after a video was posted on social media that appeared to show an officer kicking and stamping on the head of a man lying on the floor of a terminal at Manchester Airport. Greater Manchester Police said the incident occurred while police were trying to break up a fight at the airport’s Terminal Two on Wednesday. The force says three officers were assaulted, including one who suffered a broken nose. The officer was suspended after crowds gathered outside a police station to protest police violence.

