US viewers’ Olympics interest is down, poll finds, except for Simone Biles

PARIS (AP) — On the heels of low ratings for the coronavirus pandemic-marred Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, Paris may not do much better among U.S. viewers. That’s according to a new poll from Gallup released Thursday. Simone Biles and women’s gymnastics is poised to be a bright spot, with those surveyed selecting it as their most anticipated sport. NBC holds the U.S. broadcasting rights through 2032 and is trying to turn around the trend of low-rated Olympics by enlisting a slew of entertainers and non-Olympian athletes in its coverage.

