Workers go on strike at five-star Paris hotel where IOC members are staying for Olympics

Workers have gone on strike at the five-star hotel in Paris where members of the International Olympic Committee are staying. According to the major French union CGT, the IOC paid the hotel where staffers were striking Thursday 22 million euros for exclusive use of the facility during the Games. The CGT says the employees were demanding a pay increase, having not received a raise for seven years. The protests come as tensions run high following recent legislative elections, putting France on the brink of a governing paralysis that’s sparked further calls for strikes.

