Autopsy findings confirm Sonya Massey, Black woman shot by deputy, died from gunshot wound to head

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Autopsy findings on Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman fatally shot in her Illinois home by a now-fired sheriff’s deputy charged in her death, confirm that she died from a gunshot wound to the head. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon had previously released initial findings on Massey’s July 6 death. But the full autopsy report released Friday confirm those conclusions, including that her death was a homicide. The fired sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct charges in Massey’s killing. He was fired last week by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

