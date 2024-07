California Highway Patrol is recruiting. The department is looking for folks ages 20-35 who meet the requirements and qualifications necessary to apply. CHP offers benefits like an excellent salary, full medical benefits, and a defined benefits retirement program. The department ensures the safe, legal, and efficient use of the state's highway system, and they promote driver safety.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.