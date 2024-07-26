Former lawmaker sentenced to year in prison for role in kickback scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama lawmaker was sentenced Friday to a year in federal prison for his role in a kickback scheme involving state grant funds. U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler sentenced former state Rep. Fred Plump to 12 months and a day in prison. Plump had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges and resigned from the Alabama House of Representatives. Prosecutors said Plump paid kickbacks from state grant funds allocated to his youth sports group by then-Rep. John Rogers. Rogers will be sentenced next week.

