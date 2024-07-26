How might Netanyahu’s visit to the US affect cease-fire efforts?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial trip to the United States comes as ceasefire talks to broker an end to the raging war in Gaza and bring about a hostage-for-prisoners exchange hang in the balance. How might the visit affect those talks? Face time with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris could rachet up pressure on Netanyahu, accused at home of drawing out the war for his own political survival, to reach a deal with Hamas. But it could also inflame tensions between Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams and shore up continued American military support for the war.

