Jon Stewart pushes VA to cover troops sickened by uranium after 9/11. Again, they are told to wait

WASHINGTON (AP) — Comedian Jon Stewart and troops sickened by uranium have ended a meeting at the Department of Veterans Affairs angry that once again they have been told they will have to wait to see whether the VA will connect their illnesses to the toxic base where they were deployed shortly after 9/11. Because the major veterans aid bill that President Joe Biden signed in 2022 did not include radiation exposure at their base in Uzbekistan, those veterans are still getting their claims denied. Stewart is in Washington to press the VA to add radiation exposure to covered care.

