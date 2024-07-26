North Carolina regulators says nonprofit run by lieutenant governor’s wife owes the state $132K

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state regulators now say a nonprofit run by the wife of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson must repay $132,000 for what they call disallowed expenses while carrying out a federally funded child care meal program. The state Department of Health and Human Services revealed a larger amount in a Friday letter following a compliance review of Balanced Nutrition. The department said the Greensboro nonprofit owed the state $24,400 in unverified expenses reimbursed to child care providers or homes. But Friday’s letter counted well over another $100,000 in ineligible expenses the state said was generated by Balanced Nutrition. Robinson is the Republican nominee for governor.

