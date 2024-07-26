PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course gets a fresh new look

The Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West is being remodeled for members of the clubhouse and the professionals for the American Express Tournament, which occurs in January.

As the remodel includes improved bunkers and expanded greens, the modifications will impact members and golfers.

"They're going to see dramatic bunkers," PGA WEST Executive Director Ben Dobbs said. "Over the years, the bunkers have kind of melted away and so we're able to take those back and make a traditional bunker with a with a flat bottom and grass sides, and they become very visually intimidating."

With the Stadium Course already being the most difficult course at PGA WEST, the new changes will make it more challenging even for the professionals.

"The bigger greens are going to allow us to have more hole locations, especially on the Sunday when it's just the pros playing," Dobbs said. "We're going to be able to tuck those pins near the bunkers and near lakes and really make the golf course more difficult and challenging for the golf professionals on that final Sunday round."

With six sets of greens remodeled at PGA WEST, "the Western home of golf in America" has a lot in store.

"Coming up in the future, we're going to continue to reinvest in our golf courses, making them better and just continue to elevate this entire property," Dobbs said.

The Pete Dye Stadium Course restoration project will be finished in the fall.