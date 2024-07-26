Rooker hits 10th homer in July, Athletics secure winning month with 5-4 victory over Angels

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brent Rooker hit his 10th home run in July, Seth Brown had three hits and drove in three runs, and the Oakland Athletics secured their first winning month in two years, beating the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Friday night.

Oakland is 13-7 in July, snapping a string of 11 consecutive full months with a losing mark. It is their first winning month since going 14-12 in July 2022.

“No matter what happens individually, the wins always matter. The way we have been playing this month is awesome,” said Rooker, whose two-run homer in the sixth tied it at 4-all and made him the first Oakland player since Khris Davis in August 2018, to hit double-digit homers in a month. “We are playing the way we thought we were capable of. It’s nice to see it coming together and everyone is contributing.”

Taylor Ward and Nolan Schanuel had two-run homers in the first inning and Logan O’Hoppe had three hits as the Angels were unable to make an early lead hold up for the second straight night.

The Athletics were down 4-0 after the first inning and trailed by two going into the sixth before scoring three times. Brown supplied the go-ahead hit with a single down the right-field line off Hans Crouse (4-1) to drive in Shea Langeliers. It was originally ruled as a foul ball before being overturned by replay.

Had it not been ruled a foul ball, Brown likely would have gone for at least a double and Abraham Toro might have scored from first to make it a two-run lead, instead of being stopped at third.

“It was a tough, tough spot for him. It was just one of those things where the ball landed close to him. I’m glad they were able to review it,” Brown said.

Brown got the Athletics on the board in the second inning when he connected on a full-count fastball to right-center for a two-run shot. Brown is 14 for 36 (.389) with four home runs and eight RBIs in 12 games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on July 11.

“I think it was a great reset for Seth. He came back with a clear mind and more relaxed,” manager Mark Kotsay said of Brown. “He also has been more selective at the pitches he’s swinging at. He’s not chasing out of the zone as much and he’s getting results.”

Paul Blackburn (4-2) came off the injured list before the game after missing over two months due to a stress reaction his right foot. The right-hander went five innings and allowed four runs and five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Lucas Erceg came on in the ninth to record his third save.

Ward — who had not homered since June 25 — didn’t miss on Blackburn’s fastball down the middle and drove it over the center-field wall.

Three batters later, Schanuel made it 4-0 with a two-run shot into the stands in right-center. The first baseman is third on the team with a .348 batting average (8 for 23) since the All-Star break.

“It’s important that once you get out front you have to keep grinding and keep getting after it and we just didn’t do that,” manager Ron Washington said. “We have a four-run lead and are supposed to hold on to that.”

Angels starter Carson Fulmer pitched 5 1/3 innings, the first time since 2018 he has made it to the sixth. The right-hander gave up three runs and two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Luis Medina will undergo Tommy John Surgery on Aug. 6. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the surgery.

Angels: OF Mike Trout said an MRI on his left knee came back clean and he is hoping to resume his rehab soon.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.91 ERA) has a 4-0 career mark against Oakland. Athletics RHP Mitch Spence (6-6, 4.67 ERA) is second among AL rookie pitchers in wins and innings pitched (88 2/3).

