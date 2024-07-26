Shots fired after fight breaks out during funeral at Cathedral City cemetery
Cathedral City Police responded to reports of gunfire following a fight during a funeral on Friday afternoon.
At approximately 1:40 p.m., officers responded to Desert Memorial Park on Da Vall Drive after one caller shared that shots were fired in the air.
Officers were informed that the suspect had left once they arrived on the scene. No one was injured, and no one was providing additional information at the time.
The cause of the fight is currently unknown.