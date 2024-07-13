Skip to Content
Two active crime scenes under investigation in Desert Hot Springs

Published 2:08 AM

It was a busy night Friday into early Saturday for law enforcement in Desert Hot Springs.

News Channel 3 crews were able to confirm the first scene in the area of Pierson Boulevard and Cactus. Around midnight, roads in the area were shut down, and crime tape was up.

News Channel 3's crew confirmed a body on scene.

The second crime scene was located at Palm and Second Street; crime tape surrounded the area.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Desert Hot Springs Police for more information.

Kristen Outlaw

