UK drops plans to challenge ICC arrest warrant request against Benjamin Netanyahu

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office says the U.K. will not interfere with the International Criminal Court’s request for an arrest warrant against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The announcement is reversal of plans announced by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was ousted earlier this month when Starmer’s Labour Party swept Conservatives from office in a landslide. ICC Prosecutor sought warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in May over Israel’s war in Gaza, a symbolic blow that deepened Israel’s isolation over the war in Gaza. Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders condemned the move as disgraceful and antisemitic. U.S. President Joe Biden also criticized the prosecutor.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.