US picks up a last-minute Olympian when diver Loschiavo is added for the Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — The U.S. diving team has picked up a last-minute Olympian.

Brandon Loschiavo, a California native who competed at Tokyo three years ago, was added to the team in the 10-meter platform after another athlete pulled out.

The U.S. was guaranteed only one men’s spot on the big tower, which went to Carson Tyler after his victory in last month’s trials at Knoxville, Tennessee.

The 27-year-old Loschiavo finished second at the trials and appeared to have missed out on his second Olympics. But USA Diving was notified by World Aquatics on Thursday evening — about 24 hours before the official start of the Games — that another berth had opened up.

The men’s 10-meter competition is set for Aug. 9-10, the final diving event of the Paris Games. Loschiavo, who trains at Purdue University in Indiana, finished 11th on the platform at Tokyo.

