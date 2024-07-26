Venezuela opposition leader provides hope for many, even though she isn’t on the presidential ballot

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Maria Corina Machado has walked highways, sought shelter in supporters’ homes and seen her closest collaborators detained and persecuted as she crisscrossed Venezuela ahead of the upcoming presidential election. Machado will not be on the ballot Sunday because the ruling party has blocked her candidacy. Yet, fueled by that obstacle, she has become the driving force for the main opposition coalition and its supporters. They see her as their freedom fighter and the main threat to President Nicolás Maduro’s reelection aspirations. Such is her power to commandeer millions of votes, that the ruling party has taken to intimidating her even though her face is not on the ballot, while Maduro shows up 13 times.

