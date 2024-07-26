With uncertainty across the Atlantic, Europe worries about its own security

LONDON (AP) — When Donald Trump suggested during the 2016 presidential campaign that he might not honor a U.S. commitment to defend other NATO countries if they were attacked, it triggered alarm throughout the trans-Atlantic alliance. With Trump’s “America First” rhetoric drawing cheers from fervent supporters, the future of NATO is once again on the agenda. But this time, European leaders acknowledge the alliance must evolve to meet the challenges of the 21st century, and say they are ready to shoulder more responsibility for their own defense. NATO says 23 of its 31 non-U.S. members will meet or exceed their commitment to spend at least 2% of economic output on defense this year, up from three 10 years ago.

