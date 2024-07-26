Wreckage of schooner that sank in 1893 found in Lake Michigan

ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) — Marine archaeologists have discovered the wreckage of schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in the late 1800s. The Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Association announced this month that its searchers found the Margaret A. Muir in 50 feet (15.2 meters) of water off Algoma, Wisconsin, on May 12. The Muir was a 130-foot (39.6 meters), three-masted schooner that was built in 1872. The ship was enroute from Bay City, Michigan, to South Chicago, Illinois, with a cargo of bulk salt when it sank during a storm on Sept. 30, 1893. According to the association, the crew made it to shore in a lifeboat but Captain David Clow’s dog went down with the ship.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.