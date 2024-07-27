Barcelona wants to get rid of short-term rental units. Will other tourist destinations do the same?

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Imagine planning a vacation and not being able to check Airbnb or another online booking site for an apartment in which to spend a few days living among the locals. Would a hotel do? That’s the future confronting visitors to Barcelona in four years. Local authorities want to rid the Spanish city known for its architecture, beaches and Catalan culture of the 10,000 apartments licensed as short-term rentals in order to safeguard the housing supply for full-time residents. Barcelona City Hall announced last month that it would not renew any tourist apartment licenses after 2028. Other cities are struggling to reconcile the needs of year-round residents with the economic allure of being a top tourist destination.

