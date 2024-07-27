Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of rape will make his Olympic debut Sunday

PARIS (AP) — A Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted in 2016 of having sex with a 12-year-old girl in England will make his Olympic debut on Sunday at the Eiffel Tower Stadium. Steven van de Velde and teammate Matthew Immers will play Italy on Sunday. Rape victim advocates and some Olympic officials said he should have been left home. The head of Australia’s delegation said he wouldn’t have been allowed to compete if he were from there because of rules in place to protect younger athletes. Van de Velde has said he knows he must live with the consequences of what he called “the biggest mistake of my life.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.