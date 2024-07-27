Maduro’s last dance? Venezuela’s ultimate political survivor faces toughest challenge yet

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Nicolás Maduro has survived an almost impossible litany of threats since becoming the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez’s political heir in 2013. They range from a drone attack and mass protests to international criminal investigations for human rights abuses and drug trafficking. But Sunday’s election in which he is seeking a third term amid widespread economic deprivation has emerged as his toughest challenge yet. His upbringing in a working class barrio of Caracas and studies in communist Cuba have all contributed to his political formation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.