Paris’ Olympics opening was wacky and wonderful — and upset bishops. Here’s why

PARIS (AP) — Ah Paris, the Olympic gold medalist of naughtiness. Revolution ran like a high-voltage wire through the wacky, wonderful and rule-breaking Olympic opening ceremony used to astound, bemuse and, at times, poke a finger in the eye of global audiences on Friday night. That Paris put on the most flamboyant and diversity-celebrating of opening ceremonies wasn’t a huge surprise. Anything less would have seemed a betrayal of the pride that the French capital takes in being a home to all humanity. And the audacious show’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, who is gay, says being bullied as a child drove home early on how unjust discrimination is.

