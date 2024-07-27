Seven people killed in stampede at a music concert in Congo’s capital, authorities report

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in Congo say a stampede at a music concert in the capital has killed seven people and injured many others. The stampede occurred at the 80,000-capacity Stade des Martyrs stadium in the heart of Kinshasa. State television says seven people were killed and some of the injured were admitted to intensive care. The organizers of the concert say the stampede happened when security officers intervened after an issue with “troublemakers.” The organizers say at least 30,000 people were at the concert.

