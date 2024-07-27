Talk of Olympic fashion — and the Paris rain — at starry Ralph Lauren fashion event

PARIS (AP) — Fashion. Sports. And of course, the rain. Those were the topics — separately, and together — on everyone’s lips as a gaggle of luminaries from sports, entertainment and media packed into designer Ralph Lauren’s Paris eatery Saturday evening in yet another high-wattage celebrity Olympic gathering in the French capital. The starry crowd at Ralph’s Restaurant included Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, Nick Jonas, John Mulaney and Alan Cumming, among other entertainers. First lady Jill Biden arrived late and drew a large crowd around her.

