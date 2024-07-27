Three members of Gospel Music Hall of Fame quartet The Nelons among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

Three members of the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame quartet the Nelons and the chairman of the Georgia Board of Corrections are among seven people killed in a plane crash in Wyoming, according to the fourth member of the group. Autumn Nelon Streetman, who was not aboard the aircraft, said in a statement that her parents, Jason Clark, his wife Kelly Nelon Clark and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler died in the crash Friday north of Gillette, Wyoming. Also killed were Nelon Kistler’s husband, Nathan Kistler, Melodi Hodges and husband and wife Larry Haynie and Melissa Haynie, according to Nelon Streetman. Larry Haynie was chairman of the Georgia Board of Corrections.

