Angels’ Mike Trout hasn’t started running again after setback in rehab from knee injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout had yet to resume running as of Sunday, two days after an MRI on his left knee showed no new injury.

Trout had surgery on May 3 to repair a torn meniscus in the knee.

The three-time MVP began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, but exited after just two innings because of soreness in the knee. Trout said Friday that turned out to be some scar tissue that broke up while he was jogging on the field.

He said then he hoped to resume running “any day now,” but did not do so on Sunday, manager Ron Washington said.

“It’s all on Mike and how he feels if he can go out there. We can’t force him,” Washington said.

“He’s dealing with something,” Washington continued. “He’s never had a surgery like that. The scar tissue pop scared him. He’s going to ramp it up. I hope to have him soon. To put a timetable on it, I don’t have it. But I hope to have him soon.”

Washington said Friday that the Angels planned to activate Trout when he’s ready instead of sending him for another rehab stint.

An 11-time All-Star, the 32-year-old Trout hasn’t played more than 119 games in any of the past five seasons because of various injuries. He is making $37.1 million in the sixth year of a 12-year, $426.5 million contract and will earn that salary in each of the next six seasons.

