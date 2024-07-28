Biden is pivoting to his legacy. He speaks Monday at the LBJ Presidential Library

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is paying a visit to the library of the last president to make the same difficult choice that he did to not seek reelection. Biden’s speech Monday at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, is designed to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, enacted under President Lyndon Johnson. But the visit has taken on very different symbolism in the two weeks it took to reschedule it after Biden got COVID-19. Now Biden is out of the race. Vice President Kamala Harris is the likely Democratic nominee. And the president is focused not on his next four years, but on the legacy of his single term and the future of democracy.

