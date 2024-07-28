Fans swarm hill in Munich, claiming a high perch for watching Taylor Swift concert for free

MUNICH (AP) — Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second day in a row Sunday. They were claiming a high perch for watching the singer’s sold-out concert in the nearby Olympic Stadium. On Saturday, they braved the heat reaching 31 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) and claimed their spots hours before the concert began. On Sunday thousands of fans again gathered on the hill. This time the temperatures were cooler.

