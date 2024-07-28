Female Olympians hit the fashion runway in Paris to celebrate hard-won gender parity

PARIS (AP) — It may be too early to call these Paris Olympics the Fashion Olympics. But in the city widely considered the capital of fashion, the word “fashion” has surely been mentioned so far more than in any other Games. And so it made sense to Angela Ruggiero, a four-time U.S. Olympic medalist in ice hockey, to launch her celebration of gender parity in these Games with a fashion show. Some 20 or so former or current Olympians joined her in sashaying down a makeshift runway Sunday at a Paris restaurant, to whoops and high-fives from a supportive audience.

