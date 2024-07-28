Rays trade right-handed reliever Jason Adam to Padres for three minor-league prospects

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays traded right-handed reliever Jason Adam to the San Diego Padres for three minor-league prospects Sunday.

Adam (4-2, 2.49 ERA, four saves) emerged as one of the top relievers available on the trade market. The Padres will send RHP Dylan Lesko, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. and catcher J.D. Gonzalez in return.

The Rays have been active sellers as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches. They traded outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners and RHP Zach Eflin to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Earlier this month, Tampa Bay traded RHP Aaron Civale to the Milwaukee Brewers and reliever Phil Maton to the New York Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb