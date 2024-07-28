Senate candidate Bernie Moreno campaigns as an outsider. His wealthy family is politically connected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno of Ohio likes to portray himself as a political outsider in his race against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. But while Moreno’s personal backstory may only be emerging in his home state, his close-knit family’s wealth and influence are well-documented elsewhere. Moreno’s father was a high government official in Colombia. His mother was a successful Florida real estate broker. Among Moreno’s six siblings are a powerful former political adviser and diplomat and an important Colombian businessman. Moreno’s cousin led Colombia’s national infrastructure agency until getting entangled in a corruption scandal and returning to the United States.

