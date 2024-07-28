Ten years on, many Yazidis uprooted by Islamic State onslaught struggle to find stable homes

SINJAR, Iraq (AP) — Ten years ago, Islamic State militants launched an onslaught on villages and towns of the Yazidi religious community in northern Iraq. Thousands were killed or captured — including women and girls subjected to human trafficking and sexual abuse. As the anniversary of the onslaught arrives, tens of thousands of Yazidis face a tough choice: Remain in displacement camps that — for all their harshness — they’ve called home for many years. Or return to hometowns that many say remain unsafe. A government order to clear out the displacement camps adds new urgency to the decision-making.

